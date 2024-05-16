Makar’s ‘skill shines through’ for Avalanche in must-win Game 5

DALLAS -- Cale Makar looked like Cale Makar again, and that’s a huge reason the Colorado Avalanche are still alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The defenseman scored twice in a 5-3 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, forcing Game 6 in Denver on Friday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS).

“Obviously, it’s tough,” Makar said. “You’re playing desperate hockey now. Everybody’s got to play on the edge. You’ve got to fight for every single chance you get now, being elimination games.”

Makar had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his first six playoff games this season, as the Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round and took a 1-0 lead against the Stars in the second.

He looked like the guy who won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2022, voted the playoffs’ most valuable player when Colorado won the Stanley Cup.

Then he went three games in a row without a point. The 25-year-old had appeared in 70 playoff games in his NHL career, and that had never happened before. No coincidence, the Avalanche lost three games in a row to fall behind 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Like center Nathan MacKinnon, who had one point in three games, he took it to heart.

“They’re put out in situations to help you produce offense, and they’re hard on themselves when they don’t,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I like that personally, because they’re holding themselves to a high standard.”

The Avalanche trailed 2-1 in the second period Wednesday, their season on the brink, when Makar snapped a shot from the slot on the power play. The puck sailed through traffic and into the upper right corner of the net, tying the game 2-2 at 17:24.