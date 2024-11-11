Andersson staying calm while playing on the edge to lead Flames

The word runs through Rasmus Andersson’s head, a blade slicing through the noise.

Sinnesskarp. Sinnesskarp. Sinnesskarp. Sinnesskarp.

He repeats it over and over, a mantra that settles his nerves and resets his brain and brings him back from a bad shift. There is no easy translation and, when Andersson tries to find one on a recent afternoon, he stumbles as he tries to distill the Swedish into English.

“It’s just, ‘Stay in the moment,’ pretty much,” he said. “Be mentally aware and be in the present, if I try to translate it.”

His aunt, Susanne Pettersson, offers another option, that it “means to be sharp in your senses, to be focused when you need to.”

It is working.

Andersson, the defenseman and alternate captain for the Calgary Flames, has had other words over the seasons, other mantras, other ways to calm his emotions and find the knife’s edge between over the line and on the line. For this season, in which the 28-year-old seems to be blossoming, Sinnesskarp is working, alongside another, "Stay calm."

It is the continual refinement of a process that Andersson began when he was 15, starting to study mental skills under the tutelage of Pettersson, his mother’s sister and a mental skills coach in their native Sweden. She works with two other current NHL players, a few with NHL contracts, and is the mental skills advisor for the Malmo Redhawks and Frolunda HC, among other elite athletes in other sports.

“I have a few key words I try to remind myself of,” Andersson said Nov. 7 after practice in Boston. “I try to repeat them quite a bit in my head. I notice when I go off in my own head. … So I just try to remind myself sometimes on the bench or if you’ve had a bad shift, try to remind myself of those words and I usually reset and take it from there.”

It is paying off. Not only has Andersson taken on the mantle of leadership this season, but he has contributed offensively and defensively for the Flames in his ninth NHL season. Andersson has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 15 games, tops on the team in scoring, and a number he will try to add to when the Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Saddledome as part of “Monday Night Hockey” on Prime Video in Canada (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNNW).

But at the same time that Andersson is using his mantras, calming his mind and his body, the often on-the-edge player doesn’t want to calm himself too much. He knows what helps his game, what keeps him sharp, what has contributed to his uptick this season.

“Excuse my language, but just trying to play with a little bit more F-you,” Andersson said.