Rangers strive to regain consistency before extended break

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The New York Rangers have reached a critical point in their season with two games remaining before an eight-day break.

"Is it make-or-break for the year? I can't answer that," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday. "Is it a critical point? We'd like to win these two games to get back on track, win hockey games going into the break and come out of the break knowing you had a little bit of success in the six or seven games prior, you put a winning record together and you started to push."

The two games that remain before New York’s break are against the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN) and the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. After that, its next game isn’t until Feb. 5 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Rangers (29-15-3) are still in first place in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, who have a game in hand. So, Laviolette is right that these next two games against Vegas and Ottawa will not make or break its season. New York will still be in a good spot even if it doesn’t come away with any points.

But that's not the point.

These games come at a time when the Rangers are struggling, and most notably still seething over a 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday, when they couldn't hold a 2-0 lead going into the third period.

They lost their first two games of a four-game road trip in Las Vegas and Los Angeles but came back from two goals down for a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks and had a chance in San Jose to close it out strong. All they had to was play a smart, structured third period and they likely would have.

And had they held that two-goal lead against the Sharks, there would have been a more upbeat feeling at practice Thursday, a team riding a bit of a good wave having won two in a row and four of six.

"It leaves a bad taste in the mouth after the way we lose the game," center Mika Zibanejad said. "If we were down 2-0 and come back with a strong period and lose in overtime, it would be a little bit different. But we have the game, we can't close it out. If we get the two points, there it's probably a completely different tone in this locker room right now."