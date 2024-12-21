Rempe of Rangers offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety 

Forward facing discipline for boarding, elbowing against Stars defenseman Heiskanen

Rempe NYR DPOS in person hearing

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matt Rempe has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The New York Rangers forward is facing discipline for boarding/elbowing against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.

The incident occurred at 7:10 of the third period in New York’s 3-1 win at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday. Reaves received a major penalty and game misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding/elbowing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

