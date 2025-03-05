Hughes remains day to day for Canucks with lower-body injury

Defenseman won't play against Ducks after being injured in loss at Kraken

Hughes_Canucks_skating

© Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes won’t play for the Vancouver Canucks against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+) and the Canucks' No. 1 defenseman remains day to day with a lower-body injury sustained in a 6-3 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Hughes sat out the final 9:05 in Seattle and did not practice the following day in Vancouver. He did return to practice Tuesday but left after 15 minutes, and was not on the ice for the Canucks morning skate Wednesday.

“He'll get a bunch of treatment and we'll go from there,” coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday. “I don't know how many days but we're going to shut him down tonight and see how it is tomorrow. That's really what the injury is right now, see how it works out, see the severity. Every day, it kind of changes. He feels a bit better and then it’s, can he get through a practice?”

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the NHL's top defenseman, Hughes missed six games and was out more than three weeks with an oblique injury before and after the 4 Nations Face-Off, which he was forced to miss. The game in Seattle was his third back, and Tocchet said the new injury is in part a result of compensating for the first one.

“I don't think he’ll ever be 100 percent sure this year,” Tocchet said. “I don't think so, but I can say that about other guys around the League, it's hard to be 100 percent at this time of the year.”

The question now is how healthy Hughes has to be before he can return. The 25-year-old has 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 50 games, which leads Vancouver and is third among NHL defensemen, and leads the Canucks in average ice time at 25:07.

Hughes also leads Vancouver with a plus-10 rating but was minus-3 in each of his past two games.

“Eighty percent Quinn we'll take on our team right now," Tocchet said, "but we’ve also got to be careful because he wasn't himself last couple games, even defensively.

"If he does play, he's got to be calculated when he goes and when he doesn't and it's hard because he wants to go all the time. That's why he's such a great hockey player.”

Latest News

NHL Trade Buzz: Boeser realizes he could be playing final game with Canucks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Veterans Showcase ‘really special’ event at Stadium Series in Columbus 

EDGE stats: Young core elevating Ducks into contention

Olivier signs 6-year, $18 million contract with Blue Jackets

NHL Power Players have blast at Stadium Series between Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Keefe fined for unprofessional conduct in Devils game

Vanecek traded to Panthers by Sharks for Giles

Mailbag: Avalanche, Red Wings, Panthers among teams under pressure to make trades before Deadline

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Ovechkin launches ‘The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer’

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase when Capitals visit Rangers

Zuccarello has goal, assist, Wild hold off Kraken