Canadian Embassy hosts PWHL watch party to ‘celebrate women athletes’

WASHINGTON -- Joyce Kammerman was smiling and near tears at the same time at a Professional Women’s Hockey League watch party at the Canadian Embassy on Wednesday.

“I was getting a little teary-eyed because in my lifetime, I never thought I’d see a professional women’s hockey league,” said Kammerman, commissioner of the Maryland Student Hockey League. “When I was growing up, girls didn’t play hockey at all, as much as I longed to be on the ice and watch the guys play.”

Kammerman was among the guests who gathered at the embassy for the special event to honor and highlight the PWHL in its inaugural season.

Diplomats, members of the U.S. Congress, local hockey officials and fans wore their favorite hockey jerseys, munched on poutine and Tim Hortons, and shared a Molson or two as they watched PWHL Ottawa defeat New York 3-0, Toronto top Boston 2-1 and the Toronto Maple Leafs get a 7-3 victory against the Washington Capitals on a third screen.

Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said the night was special because it was the first time that a professional women’s hockey league was invited to and recognized at the embassy.

“Our intention is to raise the profile of the PWHL, although from what we’re hearing in terms of their attendance numbers, they’re doing just fine, thank you very much,” said Hillman, who is the first woman to serve as Canadian ambassador to the United States. “But the more that we can bring awareness to it, and the more that we can celebrate women athletes that are providing incredible entertainment, demonstrations of enormous athleticism… They’re role models for girls, and I would argue they are role models for boys, they’re role models for everyone to show that women can perform at an elite sports level that is remarkable and exciting and worth everybody’s price of admission.”

U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) agreed. Pressley was named honorary captain for PWHL Boston and LaLota honorary captain of PWHL New York at the watch party.

“I continue to be inspired by the women who are leading this inaugural PWHL season as history makers in their own right, from Hilary Knight to Northeastern alumnus Alina Muller and Aerin Frankel,” said Pressley, who was a lead sponsor in the House of a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first Black player. “These women are world-class athletes charting a path truly for generations to come.”