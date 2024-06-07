Tkachuk, 11 other NHL stars to be featured on new behind-the-scenes show 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk said he’s always riveted by shows that give viewers a look behind the curtain into the lives of professional athletes.

“We love watching all those shows, whether it’s the golf or tennis or Formula 1, whatever it is,” the Florida Panthers forward said Friday at Stanley Cup Final Media Day. “It kind of just gives a good sneak peek on how athletes are…”

Fans will get a look into the life of Tkachuk and 11 other NHL stars in a new Prime Video docuseries by Box To Box Films and NHL Productions that will be released this fall.

The yet-to-be-titled series that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories will trail Tkachuk and Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as their teams pursue the Stanley Cup.

Crews also followed New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and goalie Jeremy Swayman, Vancouver Canuck captain Quinn Hughes, Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog during the regular season and postseason.

Filming began in February shortly after the 2024 NHL All-Star game and will continue through the best-of-7 Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers that begins Saturday (8 p.m. E.T.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“It’s been different, for sure,” McDavid said, “I think hockey guys are certainly more private and stuff like that, so it’s been a little different to have cameras around, but I think they’ve done a good job of staying out of the way and you don’t really notice them being around, and I’m sure everybody is going to like it.”

McDavid said the all-access series will be a good way to bring in new fans.

“That’s the hope, we want to get more people into the game, more fans,” he said. “It seems like it’s worked in other sports, and I hope it works for us.”