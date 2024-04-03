Pluses, minuses for Devils-Rangers, Oilers-Stars

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The New Jersey Devils (36-35-4) look to keep their slim Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive when they visit the New York Rangers (50-21-4) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT). Then the Edmonton Oilers (45-23-5) visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN360).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Devils

Pluses: Jake Allen's numbers have been great since the Devils acquired him in a trade on March 8. Goaltending has been an issue all season for New Jersey and he's at least been a bright spot and could help at the position next season. We know how good Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt are, but Timo Meier has turned it around, having led the NHL in goals in March with 13. I've also been impressed with rookie defenseman Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec.

Minuses: The Devils have had their share of injuries this season, with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier missing time and Defenseman Dougie Hamilton having been out since November. They have been unable to put a full 60 minutes together consistently and have lost games they should not have lost. A 2-0 lead against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday turned into a 5-2 loss. A 3-1 third-period lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday turned into a 6-3 loss. They also lost to the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets at home this season. It has been a difficult year for them after being a surprise team last season.