Pluses, minuses for Stars-Panthers, Hurricanes-Oilers

The Dallas Stars (14-6-3) visit the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). Then the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) visit the Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1) at Rogers Place (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, MAX).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Stars

Pluses: They had a big 8-1 win against the Lightning on Saturday before the Lightning had some payback with a 4-0 win Monday. The Stars have much more depth up front than they used to and aren't just counting on Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski. Miro Heiskanen is one of the top defensemen in the League and Jake Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the League. Overall, they are one of the most well-balanced teams in the NHL.

Minuses: Since starting the season 11-3-1, they're 3-3-2 and haven't strung consecutive wins together. I'm not too concerned since they made the Western Conference Final last season and are second in the Central Division this season, but it would be nice for them to get back on track against a good team like the Panthers.

Panthers

Pluses: It's really been an outstanding season given the injuries they had on the back end to start the season, especially to Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad. But they managed to get through that and sit third in the Atlantic Division. Sam Reinhart has been a scoring machine with 16 goals and 29 points. We're getting a semblance of what this team is; and imagine how much better they will be when Matthew Tkachuk (four goals) gets going. Sergei Bobrovsky has been solid with a 2.41 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. The Panthers are hard to play against and don't make it easy.

Minuses: They've lost four of six (2-3-1) and also three straight on home ice. The power play is lacking (17.5 percent; 24th). Other than that, as I mentioned, Tkachuk has had a slow start after scoring at least 40 goals and 100 points each of the past two seasons.