Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

It's a big slate Wednesday with 14 games and 28 of the 32 NHL teams in action, including a doubleheader on TNT and MAX. First, the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET) in a rematch of the Eastern Conference First Round last season. Then the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) visit the Dallas Stars (12-4-1) at American Airlines Center (9:30 p.m. ET) in a battle of the two first-place teams in the Western Conference divisions.

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Bruins

Pluses: Even after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement, they've played well, led by David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. The addition of forward James van Riemsdyk has paid off; he has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 17 games. Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy last season as the top goalie in the NHL and he and Jeremy Swayman are two of the top goalies in the League this season. Pavel Zacha has stepped into the top center role and has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 17 games. They're ahead of last season's historic pace, when they set NHL single-season records for wins (65) and points (135) which tells you something about the way this team has been built.

Minuses: The Bruins have points in 16 of their 17 games this season, losing in regulation once. And each time they have lost, they've won their next game. We will see if that continues Wednesday following a 5-4 overtime loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday when they allowed the tying goal with five seconds left in the third period. But I really don't have anything negative that I see in their game.

Panthers

Pluses: They have really started to hit their stride after a slow start, winning seven of eight. They got defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour back from injuries this past weekend, which will only strengthen them offensively and defensively. The offseason acquisitions of veteran defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov have paid off. Sam Reinhart is leading them in goals (13) and points (25). The 13 goals are tied for third in the NHL. I don't know how many people expected them to be competitive after losing some pieces this offseason, but they have been.

Minuses: Center Aleksander Barkov didn't play in a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday because of an apparent knee injury and it's unclear if he'll be in the lineup for this one. Obviously as the captain and him playing in all situations, he was missed and will be missed if he can't play.