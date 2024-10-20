Jets pull away in 3rd against Penguins, stay undefeated

The Jets trailed 2-0 in the second before scoring three goals in a span of 7:11.

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Vladislav Namestnikov, also scored for the Jets (5-0-0), the only undefeated team in the NHL. Eric Comrie made 39 saves in his first start of the season.

Lars Eller scored twice, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves in his season debut for the Penguins (3-4-0). The goalie was activated from injured reserve and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday and then recalled by Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kevin Hayes scored on the power play to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the second. Rickard Rakell's cross-slot pass found Hayes at the side of the net for a one-timer.

Eller put Pittsburgh ahead 2-0 at 5:21, finding a loose puck on the rebound of a redirected shot from Erik Karlsson.

Connor cut it to 2-1 at 12:18 on a 6-on-5 advantage from a delayed penalty call. Moments after Nikolaj Ehlers was tripped inside the Penguins zone, he set up Connor for a shot from the inside the face-off dot.

Scheifele tied it 2-2 at 17:36, jumping on a rebound from Colin Miller's point shot.

The Jets took a 3-2 lead with Namestnikov's redirection of Ehlers' pass from the edge of the crease at 19:29.

Eller tied it 3-3 at 1:39 of the third with a sharp angle shot from the bottom of the circle, beating Comrie glove side.

Lowry put Winnipeg ahead for good when he tapped in Mason Appleton's pass that made it 4-3 at 4:20. Appleton extended the Jets' lead to 5-3 at 7:41 and Nino Niederreiter scored into an empty net at 17:30 for the 6-3 final.