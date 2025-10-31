Penguins at Jets projected lineups:

Penguins at Jets projected lineups:
PENGUINS (8-2-2) at JETS (8-3-0)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Owen Pickering -- Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Mathew Dumba, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Status report

Brazeau is expected to play after not practicing on Friday for maintenance. ... Jets coach Scott Arniel said Nyquist, a forward, will not play Saturday and is day to day after “tweaking something” in a 6-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Lambert will enter the lineup. … Lowry, a forward, is “real close” to making his season debut, according to Arniel.

