WASHINGTON -- Aliaksei Protas and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals extended their point streak to 10 games with a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena on Saturday.
Capitals hold off Penguins, extend point streak to 10
Protas, Dubois each has goal, assist in win; Thompson shutout run ends for Washington
Jacob Chychrun and Brandon Duhaime also scored, and Connor McMichael had two assists for the Capitals (31-10-5), who are 7-0-3 in their past 10 and 9-0-3 in their past 12 at home.
Logan Thompson made 18 saves and took his bid for a third consecutive shutout into the third period. Bryan Rust ended the shutout streak at 11:29.
Thompson went 198:22 without allowing a goal, the third longest streak in Capitals history.
Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves in his first start since Nov. 11 for the Penguins (19-21-8), who won 5-2 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday to end a three-game losing streak.
Chychrun gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 7:42 of the first period when his slap shot from the left point deflected off the stick of Pittsburgh forward Anthony Beauvillier and past Blomqvist.
Protas increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:08 of the second period. After a Pittsburgh turnover behind its own goal, McMichael passed across the slot to Dubois for a one-timer from the right hash marks.
Rust pulled the Penguins within 2-1, taking a pass from Sidney Crosby on a 2-on-1 and sliding the puck inside the near post from the right circle.
Dubois pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 17:50 of the third, scoring from low in the right circle off a pass from McMichael, and Duhaime’s empty-net goal at 18:30 made it a 4-1 final.