Capitals hold off Penguins, extend point streak to 10

Protas, Dubois each has goal, assist in win; Thompson shutout run ends for Washington

Penguins at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Aliaksei Protas and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals extended their point streak to 10 games with a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Jacob Chychrun and Brandon Duhaime also scored, and Connor McMichael had two assists for the Capitals (31-10-5), who are 7-0-3 in their past 10 and 9-0-3 in their past 12 at home.

Logan Thompson made 18 saves and took his bid for a third consecutive shutout into the third period. Bryan Rust ended the shutout streak at 11:29.

Thompson went 198:22 without allowing a goal, the third longest streak in Capitals history.

Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves in his first start since Nov. 11 for the Penguins (19-21-8), who won 5-2 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday to end a three-game losing streak.

Chychrun gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 7:42 of the first period when his slap shot from the left point deflected off the stick of Pittsburgh forward Anthony Beauvillier and past Blomqvist.

Protas increased the lead to 2-0 at 12:08 of the second period. After a Pittsburgh turnover behind its own goal, McMichael passed across the slot to Dubois for a one-timer from the right hash marks.

Rust pulled the Penguins within 2-1, taking a pass from Sidney Crosby on a 2-on-1 and sliding the puck inside the near post from the right circle.

Dubois pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 17:50 of the third, scoring from low in the right circle off a pass from McMichael, and Duhaime’s empty-net goal at 18:30 made it a 4-1 final.

Latest News

Bertuzzi scores twice, Blackhawks top Golden Knights to end 4-game skid

Barzal, Nelson lift Islanders past Sharks

NHL Buzz: Ullmark day to day, will travel for Ottawa's 3-game road trip

Maple Leafs score 7 straight goals, come back to top Canadiens

Kucherov, Guentzel each has 3 points, Lightning cool off Red Wings

Wolf makes 38 saves to lift Flames past Jets

Shesterkin makes 27 saves, Rangers top Blue Jackets in double shutout

Knight makes 34 saves, Panthers shut out Ducks

Lehkonen's 4 points help Avalanche defeat Stars

Senators score twice in final minutes, rally past Bruins in shootout

Washington Capitals Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Brink scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period, Flyers defeat Devils

Lundqvist meets fan wearing jersey during ski trip

Ullmark’s kids make homemade signs for Swayman before Bruins, Senators matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ference excited Hockey Day in Canada spotlights Canmore, Alberta

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind surprising Blue Jackets