Penguins at Capitals projected lineups

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Cody Glass

Michael Bunting -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Chychrun took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday and the defenseman was not ruled out to play, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery. ... Milano, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; Vrana will replace him after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … The Capitals loaned forward Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday.