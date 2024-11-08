Penguins at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444

PENGUINS (5-8-2) at CAPITALS (9-3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Cody Glass

Michael Bunting -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Chychrun took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday and the defenseman was not ruled out to play, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery. ... Milano, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; Vrana will replace him after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … The Capitals loaned forward Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Rust could return for Penguins tonight

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8

NHL EDGE stats: Kaprizov building early Hart Trophy case

Jeannot to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Red Wings with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin closing in on history for Penguins, Capitals

Burnside ‘covered League with integrity and passion’ en route to Hall of Fame

Wendell-Pohl's 'electric' skill paved way to Hall of Fame, Granato says

Wendell-Pohl showed goal-scoring flair on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hughes has 2 points, Canucks defeat Kings for 3rd win in row

Wild top Sharks, overcome Celebrini's first 2-goal game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Hellebuyck gets 2nd straight shutout, Jets top Avalanche for 13th win in 14 games

Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks

Swayman, Ullmark excited to share ice again when Bruins host Senators