Penguins at Capitals projected lineups
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Cody Glass
Michael Bunting -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Valtteri Puustinen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Chychrun took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday and the defenseman was not ruled out to play, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery. ... Milano, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday; Vrana will replace him after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … The Capitals loaned forward Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday.