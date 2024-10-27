Canucks score 4 straight in 2nd, hold off Penguins for 4th consecutive win

Sherwood scored 43 seconds later to tie it 2-2, finishing a 2-on-1 rush from the left hash marks off a pass from Teddy Blueger.

“We just try to play the right way, and when you do that it's predictable,” Sherwood said. “We're just trying to focus on having an impact every night.”

Miller then put Vancouver ahead 3-2 at 5:11 on a rush down the right wing. Nedeljkovic stopped his initial shot and tried to knock the rebound away with his stick, but it bounced in off Miller as he was tied up with Erik Karlsson driving to the net.

“You just can't chase a mistake with another one,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “There's got to be a certain awareness when we do give up one that we've got to follow it up with a good shift, or at least get momentum back and try to counter that. We can't get on our heels. Teams always get a boost after scoring a goal, especially when you're on the road, so we’ve got to find a way to stop it at one.”

Arshdeep Bains pushed it to 4-2 at 9:58 on a rebound off the rush. It was the first point in 12 NHL games for Bains, who grew up in the nearby suburb of Surrey, British Columbia, and signed as an undrafted free agent on March 11, 2022.

“I can't really even put it [into] words. It happened so fast and all the guys were so happy. It's just a special moment,” Bains said. “I’m going to go see my dad, give [the puck from the goal] to him right away and then let's see what he does with it.”