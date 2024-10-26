Penguins at Canucks projected lineups

PENGUINS (3-5-1) at CANUCKS (3-1-2)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Anthony Beauvillier -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Cody Glass (illness)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Pius Suter -- Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman, Derek Forbort

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate Saturday after Blomqvist made 46 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. ... Goalie Tristan Jarry was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Saturday. … Glass, a forward, left the game at Edmonton after two periods because of illness, but there was no update after the game and Puustinen, who has played one game this season, is the only extra Pittsburgh forward. … Forbort, a defenseman, is away from the Canucks for a fourth straight game for personal reasons but coach Rick Tocchet said he was expected to rejoin the team later Saturday.

