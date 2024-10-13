Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs get past Penguins

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves in his first victory for the Maple Leafs (2-1-0), who have won two in a row and were playing their home opener.

Toronto was without forward John Tavares because of an illness.

Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell scored, and Evgeni Malkin had two assists to reach 1,300 NHL points for the Penguins (1-2-0). Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves.

Matthew Knies put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 at 2:53 of the second period. Morgan Rielly’s shot from the blue line ricocheted off the end boards, hit the side of the net and bounced into the slot, where Knies collected the rebound and shot over Blomqvist’s glove.

Marner made it 3-1 at 2:12 of the third period when he got to a loose puck in the defensive zone, skated past Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson at the red line and shot to the blocker side from the right face-off circle.

Rakell cut it to 3-2 at 12:29 of the third period when he took a drop pass from Malkin and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Nylander scored into an empty net with 22 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

The Penguins went up 1-0 on the power play at 10:58 of the first period when Letang skated in from the offensive blue line and put a slap shot over Stolarz’s glove from the top of the right face-off circle. Sidney Crosby assisted on the goal for his 1,599th NHL point.

Nylander tied it 1-1 at 50 seconds of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Max Domi on a 2-on-0.