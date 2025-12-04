Penguins at Lightning projected lineups

PENGUINS (13-7-5) at LIGHTNING (16-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Kevin Hayes -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Mantha

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Bokondji Imama

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Dominic James -- Curtis Douglas -- Gage Goncalves

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Thursday. ..Rakell, a forward, will be out for at least three more weeks. ... Vasilevskiy will not dress; Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he expects the goalie to play against the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Halverson was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Johansson. ... Crozier will enter the lineup for the first time since Nov. 16.

