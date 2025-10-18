Penguins at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (3-2-0) at SHARKS (0-2-2)

10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Filip Hallander -- Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Macklin Celebrini -- Philipp Kurashev

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy -- Dmitry Orlov

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Kindel will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Tomasino, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. ... The Sharks did not conduct a morning skate. ... Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. ... Misa, a forward, could play after being a healthy scratch Friday.

