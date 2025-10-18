Penguins at Sharks projected lineups

PENGUINS (3-2-0) at SHARKS (0-2-2)
10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau
Filip Hallander -- Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Macklin Celebrini -- Philipp Kurashev
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Nick Leddy -- Dmitry Orlov
Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
The Penguins held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Kindel will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Tomasino, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. ... The Sharks did not conduct a morning skate. ... Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. ... Misa, a forward, could play after being a healthy scratch Friday.