Penguins at Sharks projected lineups

By NHL.com
PENGUINS (20-23-8) at SHARKS (14-32-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Boko Imama

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Blake Lizotte, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Luke Kunin

Barclay Goodrow -- Colin White -- Walker Duehr

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jack Thompson

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Scott Sabourin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body)

Status report

Malkin, a center, was placed on injured reserve Monday is week to week after being injured during a 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Puljujarvi, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Rust took part in line rushes and is a game-time decision; he did not play Saturday because of a lower-body injury. ... Imama was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and defenseman Owen Pickering was sent to the AHL. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. ... Rutta, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and Thompson was recalled from San Jose of the AHL. ... White could make his Sharks debut after signing a one-year contract Saturday.

