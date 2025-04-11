Penguins at Devils projected lineups

PENGUINS (32-35-12) at DEVILS (41-30-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN
Penguins projected lineup
Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Valtteri Puustinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Connor Dewar
Joona Koppanen -- Vasily Ponomarev -- Emil Bemstrom
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Conor Timmins -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Philip Tomasino (concussion), Blake Lizotte (lower body), Noel Acciari (undisclosed), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Rutger McGroarty (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Seamus Casey
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Tomas Tatar, Justin Dowling, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Simon Nemec
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)
Status report
The Penguins held an optional morning skate. ... Bemstrom, Ponomarev and Puustinen each was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Forwards McGroarty, Novak, Lizotte, Acciari and Nieto each will be out the remaining three games of the regular season, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. ... Joseph, a defenseman, and Tomasino, a forward, each participated in practice Thursday, but each is doubtful. ... Siegenthaler skated on his own on Thursday and Friday but the defenseman isn't close to a return, according to Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.