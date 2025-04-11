Penguins at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (32-35-12) at DEVILS (41-30-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN

Penguins projected lineup

Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Valtteri Puustinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Connor Dewar

Joona Koppanen -- Vasily Ponomarev -- Emil Bemstrom

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Conor Timmins -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Philip Tomasino (concussion), Blake Lizotte (lower body), Noel Acciari (undisclosed), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Rutger McGroarty (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Seamus Casey

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Tomas Tatar, Justin Dowling, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Simon Nemec

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate. ... Bemstrom, Ponomarev and Puustinen each was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Forwards McGroarty, Novak, Lizotte, Acciari and Nieto each will be out the remaining three games of the regular season, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. ... Joseph, a defenseman, and Tomasino, a forward, each participated in practice Thursday, but each is doubtful. ... Siegenthaler skated on his own on Thursday and Friday but the defenseman isn't close to a return, according to Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.

