Penguins hoping to ‘get some help,’ stay alive in East wild-card race 

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin said this is what the Pittsburgh Penguins always could have been.

"I tell you before, this team is amazing,” Malkin said Monday following a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh (38-31-12) is 8-1-3 in its past 12 games, resurrecting dreams of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs that seemed dim when it was 10 points out on March 4.

It just might be too late. The Penguins are one point behind the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Washington would clinch with a win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS2, SNP, SNW).

Pittsburgh’s regular-season finale will be played Wednesday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS). The Penguins would be eliminated Tuesday unless the Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings lose. Detroit visits the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSDET).

“If we play like this all year, probably, we clinch the playoffs,” Malkin said. “But [Tuesday] is a big day for us, we hope. We have great potential here. We know that. But we started a little bit late, probably. But again, it's fun to play with these guys the last three weeks after the Trade Deadline (on March 8).

“We trade [forward Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7], everybody probably say, 'They have zero chance.' ... Now, we're still fighting. Again, everybody plays amazing.”

But with one regular-season game remaining, the Penguins are grateful to still be alive.

On March 22, they lost 4-2 at the Dallas Stars, falling to 30-30-9 with 10 losses in 13 games (3-9-1) and had been outscored 15-1 in three straight defeats from March 7-10 (6-0 to the Capitals on March 7; 5-1 at the Boston Bruins on March 9; 4-0 to the Edmonton Oilers on March 10).

Since the loss in Dallas, Pittsburgh has scored at least four goals nine times.