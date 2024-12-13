Rust scores hat trick, Rakell has 4 points for Penguins in win against Canadiens

Rust had three goals and an assist, Rakell had two goals and two assists, and Sidney Crosby had three assists as Pittsburgh’s top line combined for 11 points.

Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, Matt Grzelcyk had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 21 saves for the Penguins (13-14-4), who have won six of their past eight games.

Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (11-15-3), which allowed six goals in the third period. Sam Montembeault allowed six goals on 26 shots before he was replaced by Cayden Primeau at 8:41 of the third period, who allowed three goals on nine shots in relief.

Suzuki gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the first period. He went forehand to backhand around Jarry to finish off a 2-on-1 rush with Cole Caufield, who carried the puck into the offensive zone after cutting off Letang’s cross-ice pass inside Montreal’s blue line.

Rakell tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 4:18. He redirected Letang’s centering pass from the left corner under Montembeault’s left pad from the edge of the crease.

Rust put the Penguins up 2-1 at 10:03 of the second. After taking a pass from Crosby, he went wide around Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson and drove out front from the left corner to jam the puck under Montembeault’s left pad.

Rust then made it 3-1 at 13:27, beating Montembeault with a one-timer from below the right circle off a no-look backhanded pass from Rakell.

Armia cut it to 3-2 at 14:36 with a one-timer from the left face-off dot on a pass from Emil Heineman.

Rakell made it 4-2 at 4:40 of the third when he tipped Rust’s centering pass from the left corner past Montembeault’s glove.

Letang pushed it to 5-2 with Pittsburgh’s second power-play goal at 7:42.

After Anthony Beauvillier scored to make it 6-1 at 8:41 and chase Montembeault, Rust completed his hat trick to make it 7-2 when he found a loose puck in the right circle and beat Primeau with a snap shot at 11:56.

Matt Nieto made it 8-2 at 14:20, and Noel Acciari scored for the 9-2 final at 18:42.