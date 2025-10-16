Penguins at Kings projected lineups

PENGUINS (2-2-0) at KINGS (1-2-1)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau
Filip Hallander -- Tommy Novak -- Philip Tomasino
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Ben Kindel
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
Brunicke will return after being held out of a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday as part of his development plan. … Kindel, a forward, will be a healthy scratch as part of his development plan. … Kopitar is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. … Copley, a goalie, was reacquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for future considerations on Wednesday and will back up Forsberg. … Perry, a forward, and Burroughs, a defenseman, each has resumed practicing in a non-contact jersey.