Penguins at Kings projected lineups

PENGUINS (2-2-0) at KINGS (1-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Filip Hallander -- Tommy Novak -- Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Ben Kindel

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Brunicke will return after being held out of a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday as part of his development plan. … Kindel, a forward, will be a healthy scratch as part of his development plan. … Kopitar is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. … Copley, a goalie, was reacquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for future considerations on Wednesday and will back up Forsberg. … Perry, a forward, and Burroughs, a defenseman, each has resumed practicing in a non-contact jersey.