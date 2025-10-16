Penguins at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (2-2-0) at KINGS (1-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Filip Hallander -- Tommy Novak -- Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Ben Kindel

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Brunicke will return after being held out of a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday as part of his development plan. … Kindel, a forward, will be a healthy scratch as part of his development plan. … Kopitar is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. … Copley, a goalie, was reacquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for future considerations on Wednesday and will back up Forsberg. … Perry, a forward, and Burroughs, a defenseman, each has resumed practicing in a non-contact jersey.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'Miracle on Ice' members honor late teammate Pavelich at gala fundraiser

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Hart to join Golden Knights organization

Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes of Draft with 'Class of 2025'

NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Tkachuk out at least 4 weeks for Senators with hand injury

Sabres score 8 goals, defeat Senators for 1st win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Panthers facing 'fear' as injuries pile up early in season