Penguins at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (19-21-8) at KINGS (25-13-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Drew O'Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Rickard Rakell

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Rakell, a forward, has returned to Pittsburgh for "family reasons," coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Joseph will return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday because of illness. … Laferriere will miss his third straight game. Kings coach Jim Hiller said it's doubtful the forward will play against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Doughty practiced with the Kings on Monday for the first time since breaking his left ankle during a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. The defenseman wore a no-contact jersey, and there is no update on when he will make his season debut.

