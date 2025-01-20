Penguins at Kings projected lineups

PENGUINS (19-21-8) at KINGS (25-13-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Drew O'Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Rickard Rakell
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Rakell, a forward, has returned to Pittsburgh for "family reasons," coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Joseph will return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday because of illness. … Laferriere will miss his third straight game. Kings coach Jim Hiller said it's doubtful the forward will play against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Doughty practiced with the Kings on Monday for the first time since breaking his left ankle during a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. The defenseman wore a no-contact jersey, and there is no update on when he will make his season debut.