Penguins at Oilers projected lineups 

PENGUINS (24-14-11) at OILERS (25-18-8)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brett Kulak
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Filip Hallander (blood clot), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Kris Letang (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Trent Frederic -- Vasily Podkolzin
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Alex Regula
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. ... The Oilers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Draisaitl will miss his fourth consecutive game on a leave of absence; the center is expected to return against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Kapanen will miss his second straight game; the forward is not expected to return until next week, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said.