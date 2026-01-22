Penguins at Oilers projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (24-14-11) at OILERS (25-18-8)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brett Kulak

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Filip Hallander (blood clot), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Kris Letang (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Trent Frederic -- Vasily Podkolzin

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Alex Regula

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. ... The Oilers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Draisaitl will miss his fourth consecutive game on a leave of absence; the center is expected to return against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Kapanen will miss his second straight game; the forward is not expected to return until next week, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said.

