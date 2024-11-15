Penguins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (6-9-3) at BLUE JACKETS (5-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Drew O’Connor -- Sam Poulin

Matthew Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Valtteri Puustinen

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Matt Grzelcyk -- Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vasiliy Ponomarev, Owen Pickering

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Kris Letang (illness)

Blue Jackets projected lineups

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

St. Ivany replaces Letang, a defenseman who will miss his first game this season. … Nieto will make his season debut; he has not played since Nov. 30, 2023, when he sustained a left knee injury that led to reconstructive MCL surgery in May. He will replaced Lizotte, a forward who left in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday after being hit in the face with a puck on a shot by O'Connor. ... Jarry will make his first start since Oct. 16; he was recalled Nov. 9 following a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. … Kent Johnson, a forward, practiced for a second straight day and will make the trip for games at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Monday. … Harris replaces defenseman Jack Johnson.

