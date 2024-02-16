Crosby scores 2, Penguins spoil Bedard's return to Blackhawks

The Penguins played without Crosby’s linemate Jake Guentzel, who is expected to be out four weeks because of an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-2 loss against Florida on Wednesday. Crosby played with Rakell and Bryan Rust on Thursday.

“Not what you want to hear,” Crosby said of Guentzel’s injury. “It didn’t look good when it happened. I think we all understand that it’s a big void to fill, but we’ve been in situations before with guys out. Different guys have found ways to step up, and we’ll have to do that again.”

Arvid Soderblom, playing in his first game since Jan. 24, made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (14-37-3), who have lost eight in row (0-7-1).

Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead 15 seconds into the first period, tipping in a shot by Pettersson from the left point. Crosby’s redirection sent the puck over the left shoulder of Soderblom.

“It looked to me like he was trying to will it for us,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. “I thought he was locked in from the very first shift. He was strong on pucks all night. His line was a threat most shifts. I thought he brought his game to another level tonight.”

Reilly Smith made it 2-0 at 12:40. He took a pass from Drew O'Connor in the slot, moved in and scored on a backhand. The rush started in the Penguins’ defensive zone, where O’Connor knocked down a cross-ice pass from Bedard with his stick.

Philipp Kurashev scored on a feed from Bedard at 8:22 of the second period to bring the Blackhawks to within 2-1. Bedard picked up the puck inside the blue line after Kevin Korchinski kept it in the zone, skated into the right circle and passed it to Kurashev in front of the net.

“Yeah, he made a great play and it was great to see one go in,” Kurashev said of Bedard. “Of course it didn’t matter then. We still lost. But it was nice to see him back and healthy and playing again.”

Crosby's second of the game came at 5:51 of the third period, when he put in the rebound of a shot by Rakell for a 3-1 lead.

Rust scored short-handed into an empty net at 19:10 for the 4-1 final.

“Obviously, it’s an important win for us,” Sullivan said. “We wanted to respond the right way. I thought our guys stepped up.”