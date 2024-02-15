Guentzel expected to be out 4 weeks for Penguins

Forward injured in 3rd period of loss to Panthers on Wednesday

pit-guentzel-injury

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jake Guentzel is expected to be out four weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured during the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. His final shift ended at 8:02 after he took a hit from Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola at 7:10.

"We've got to keep competing,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously, Jake's an important part of the team. He's a tough guy to replace, but it's going to provide opportunities for others to step up. And we've just got to make sure we focus on the guys that are in the lineup here. We believe we have enough to win. It's going to provide a lot of opportunity for others."

Discussing the impact of the Jake Guentzel injury

Guentzel, who had an assist Wednesday, is tied with Sidney Crosby for the Penguins lead with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games this season. He has 466 points (219 goals, 247 assists) in 503 regular-season games, all with Pittsburgh, and 58 points (34 goals, 24 assists) in 58 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sullvian did not say who would replace Guentzel on the Penguins' top line with Crosby and Bryan Rust.

"Obviously, how the games play out is going to dictate a lot of that,” Sullivan said. “We have an idea who we think we can use there. We'll explore it a little bit. Obviously, Jake's been on that left side quite a long time. We've got guys we can move into that position and see how it goes."

The Penguins recalled forwards Jonathan Gruden, Vinnie Hinostroza and Valtteri Puustinen from Wilkes-Barre Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Pittsburgh (23-20-7) is seventh in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, entering its game at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCH, SN360).

Latest News

Islanders need to 'be focused' against Rangers at Stadium Series

NHL Power Player experiences All-Star Weekend

Bedard to play for Blackhawks for 1st time since Jan. 5

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 15

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Women in Hockey: Ann Rina

NHL Buzz: Maple Leafs expect Tavares, Marner, Nylander in lineup against Flyers

Couturier named 20th captain in Flyers history

NHL On Tap: Hart Trophy contenders MacKinnon, Kucherov take center stage

Kekalainen fired as Blue Jackets general manager, Davidson to assume duties

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

'NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star' premieres Friday

Lightning unveil legacy third jerseys

Wild win 4th straight, hand Coyotes 7th loss in row