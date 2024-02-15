Guentzel expected to be out 4 weeks for Penguins

Jake Guentzel is expected to be out four weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured during the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. His final shift ended at 8:02 after he took a hit from Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola at 7:10.

"We've got to keep competing,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously, Jake's an important part of the team. He's a tough guy to replace, but it's going to provide opportunities for others to step up. And we've just got to make sure we focus on the guys that are in the lineup here. We believe we have enough to win. It's going to provide a lot of opportunity for others."