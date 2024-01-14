Hurricanes recover, defeat Penguins in OT to extend point streak to 8 

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brett Pesce scored his second goal of the game at 1:41 of overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their point streak to eight games with a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday.
Pesce scored on a wrist shot past the blocker of goalie Tristan Jarry after a backhand pass by Teuvo Teravainen.
“Nice pass. I saw [Teravainen] had some room, so I tried to sneak behind him,” Pesce said. “Good things happen when you put the puck on net.”
Jordan Martinook scored, and Antti Raanta made 38 saves for the Hurricanes (24-13-5), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games.
“A lot of scoring opportunities, a lot of flow up and down,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s not usually how it goes, but you had a lot of talent on the ice tonight.”
Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins (20-15-6), who have lost three of four (1-1-2). Jarry made 32 saves.
"We got outplayed in the first," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "The only thing that troubled me was the amount of odd man rushes we gave up."
The Penguins scored two third-period goals to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Guentzel one-timed Sidney Crosby’s cross-ice pass from the right side to cut it to 2-1 at 6:45 of the third period.
Rust tied the game 2-2 from a sharp angle off the rebound of Erik Karlsson’s shot at 19:07 while playing 6-on-5.
“We grew as the game progressed, but at the same time, we dug ourselves a hole,” Karlsson said. “It was a big point for us, a point, I think somewhat, we deserved. But at the same time, ‘Jars’ gave us the chance to be in that position.”
Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 6:12 of the first period on Pesce’s wrist shot from the right circle.
Martinook scored on his own rebound after Jalen Chatfield held in Pittsburgh defenseman Chad Ruhwedel’s clearing attempt to make it 2-0 at 9:04.
Jarry made 14 saves on 16 shots in the first period.
“He was great. I think without him, it’s probably 4-0 or 5-0 after the first period,” Rust said. “They had some really glorious chances, and he kept us in there.”
Raanta’s 38 saves were the most in his three seasons with Carolina.
“That one save was spectacular (a glove save on Crosby at 6:20 of the third), but he made a bunch of other close ones in tight that didn’t seem that dangerous, but were,” Brind’Amour said. “If he wasn’t on tonight, we would have been in trouble.”
NOTES: The Hurricanes have 30 goals by defensemen, trailing only the Montreal Canadiens (31) and Colorado Avalanche (33) for most this season. … Carolina extended its home winning streak against Pittsburgh to six games dating to March 19, 2019. … Penguins forward Noel Acciari was a late scratch and is day to day with an upper-body injury. He was replaced by Colin White, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Defensemen Ryan Shea was sent to the AHL. … Pittsburgh has scored a game-tying goal in the final minute in consecutive games (also a 4-3 overtime loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday).