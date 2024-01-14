Hurricanes recover, defeat Penguins in OT to extend point streak to 8 

Jordan Martinook scored, and Antti Raanta made 38 saves for the Hurricanes (24-13-5), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games.

“A lot of scoring opportunities, a lot of flow up and down,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s not usually how it goes, but you had a lot of talent on the ice tonight.”

Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins (20-15-6), who have lost three of four (1-1-2). Jarry made 32 saves.

"We got outplayed in the first," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "The only thing that troubled me was the amount of odd man rushes we gave up."

The Penguins scored two third-period goals to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Guentzel one-timed Sidney Crosby’s cross-ice pass from the right side to cut it to 2-1 at 6:45 of the third period.

Rust tied the game 2-2 from a sharp angle off the rebound of Erik Karlsson’s shot at 19:07 while playing 6-on-5.

“We grew as the game progressed, but at the same time, we dug ourselves a hole,” Karlsson said. “It was a big point for us, a point, I think somewhat, we deserved. But at the same time, ‘Jars’ gave us the chance to be in that position.”