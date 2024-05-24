Oilers aiming to cut down on mistakes against Stars entering Game 2

Edmonton has been through its share of adversity this season and been able to overcome it in every instance. The Oilers started the season 2-9-1, tied with the San Jose Sharks for last in the NHL standings, before firing Jay Woodcroft as coach one game later and replacing him with Knoblauch on Nov. 12, which turned the season around.

It has not all be smooth sailing, however.

Kulak’s was the latest notable mistake for Edmonton in the playoffs.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks, the Oilers were up 3-0 midway through the third period when forward Ryan McLeod gave the puck away, leading to a goal from Conor Garland with 8:33 remaining.

Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek cut it to 3-2 with 4:36 left, which made for a stressful finish to the game, but the Oilers were able to hang on.

In Game 1 against the Canucks, the Oilers were up 4-1 late in the second period when Vancouver center Elias Lindholm sent a centering pass out from the goal line that hit the stick of Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner and bounced into the net. The Canucks came back to win 5-4.

In Game 5 against Vancouver, Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard tried to step out in front of his own net with the puck and lost it, leading to the tying goal from Phillip Di Giuseppe at 5:14 of the second period on the way to a 3-2 loss.

Edmonton is hoping to clean up its game in this series and did so for the most part in Game 1.

“I thought as the night went on, we had the start we wanted and then they had their push and their time in the O-zone, and the important part for us was Stu and how well he played,” Kulak said. “Anytime you have a goalie and you have confidence in him that he’ll make those initial stops, it kind of spreads through the whole group and makes everyone feel comfortable. We didn’t deviate from the plan at all, and no one tried to take things in their own hands and go on their own page. I think that’s what we’ve been doing lately, and it’s worked out for us.”

Outside of his mistake, Kulak had a strong game for the Oilers on Thursday. He had an assist and two shots on goal, playing 20:18.

“Brett’s been an outstanding player throughout the regular season, he’s really elevated his play in the playoffs and as good as any game we’re going to play as a team or as individuals, there are always going to be mistakes,” Knoblauch said. “There was a mistake on that play, but he made a lot of positive plays. He had a big impact last night and throughout the playoffs, so we just move on.”

Knoblauch is not one to chastise his players, particularly after one makes an obvious mistake. McLeod did not see the ice the rest of the period after his miscue, but Kulak was needed following his own error and took his next shift.

“There’s not much to handle. He’s a professional and he knows,” Knoblauch said of Kulak. “When a player makes a mistake, he knows and they don’t need it to be pointed out to him. You just move on, there’s not much for a coach to do.”