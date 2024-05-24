Oilers aiming to cut down on mistakes against Stars entering Game 2

DALLAS -- Mistakes happen in hockey, and the Edmonton Oilers are looking to keep them to a minimum in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Brett Kulak was the latest to make a costly error for the Oilers, but the defenseman said Friday that it’s important not to dwell on blunders or unfortunate bounces but move past them.
“I think it’s something you have to be prepared for and you have to work through it,” Kulak said. “I think we’ve been through a lot in the regular season, which has helped lead us to this time, and it helps when you have a good group and everybody supports everybody.”
The Oilers have been able to overcome mistakes so far in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, taking the lead in the best-of-7 series against the Stars with a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 1 on Thursday.
In the second period, Kulak fanned on a pass out of the corner in his own zone, allowing Stars forward Jamie Benn to break in alone, eventually leading to a goal from Tyler Seguin that cut the Oilers lead to 2-1 at 6:11. Edmonton was in control at the time, and the unforced error opened the door for Dallas.
The Stars tied it 2-2 with 3:23 left in the third period after a shot from forward Jason Robertson bounced off the skate of defenseman Darnell Nurse and out to Seguin alone at the side of the net.
Connor McDavid scored the game-winner 32 seconds into the second overtime.
“I think there’s a strong belief that no matter what happens, we can overcome it, and that belief happens to be that we have a good team and we have good players that can make a play,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday. “This team has been through a lot this season, being dead last in the standings, and their playoff experience also, they’ve been through it, they’ve had the experience.
“So between having a good hockey team and past performances, I think that no matter what happens, we’re ready to move on and ready for the next play.”