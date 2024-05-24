Oilers aiming to cut down on mistakes against Stars entering Game 2

Have overcome costly miscues in playoffs, lead Western Final

By Derek Van Diest
DALLAS -- Mistakes happen in hockey, and the Edmonton Oilers are looking to keep them to a minimum in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Brett Kulak was the latest to make a costly error for the Oilers, but the defenseman said Friday that it’s important not to dwell on blunders or unfortunate bounces but move past them.

“I think it’s something you have to be prepared for and you have to work through it,” Kulak said. “I think we’ve been through a lot in the regular season, which has helped lead us to this time, and it helps when you have a good group and everybody supports everybody.”

The Oilers have been able to overcome mistakes so far in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, taking the lead in the best-of-7 series against the Stars with a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 1 on Thursday.

In the second period, Kulak fanned on a pass out of the corner in his own zone, allowing Stars forward Jamie Benn to break in alone, eventually leading to a goal from Tyler Seguin that cut the Oilers lead to 2-1 at 6:11. Edmonton was in control at the time, and the unforced error opened the door for Dallas.

The Stars tied it 2-2 with 3:23 left in the third period after a shot from forward Jason Robertson bounced off the skate of defenseman Darnell Nurse and out to Seguin alone at the side of the net.

Connor McDavid scored the game-winner 32 seconds into the second overtime.

“I think there’s a strong belief that no matter what happens, we can overcome it, and that belief happens to be that we have a good team and we have good players that can make a play,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday. “This team has been through a lot this season, being dead last in the standings, and their playoff experience also, they’ve been through it, they’ve had the experience.

“So between having a good hockey team and past performances, I think that no matter what happens, we’re ready to move on and ready for the next play.”

Edmonton has been through its share of adversity this season and been able to overcome it in every instance. The Oilers started the season 2-9-1, tied with the San Jose Sharks for last in the NHL standings, before firing Jay Woodcroft as coach one game later and replacing him with Knoblauch on Nov. 12, which turned the season around.

It has not all be smooth sailing, however.

Kulak’s was the latest notable mistake for Edmonton in the playoffs.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks, the Oilers were up 3-0 midway through the third period when forward Ryan McLeod gave the puck away, leading to a goal from Conor Garland with 8:33 remaining.

Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek cut it to 3-2 with 4:36 left, which made for a stressful finish to the game, but the Oilers were able to hang on.

In Game 1 against the Canucks, the Oilers were up 4-1 late in the second period when Vancouver center Elias Lindholm sent a centering pass out from the goal line that hit the stick of Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner and bounced into the net. The Canucks came back to win 5-4.

In Game 5 against Vancouver, Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard tried to step out in front of his own net with the puck and lost it, leading to the tying goal from Phillip Di Giuseppe at 5:14 of the second period on the way to a 3-2 loss.

Edmonton is hoping to clean up its game in this series and did so for the most part in Game 1.

“I thought as the night went on, we had the start we wanted and then they had their push and their time in the O-zone, and the important part for us was Stu and how well he played,” Kulak said. “Anytime you have a goalie and you have confidence in him that he’ll make those initial stops, it kind of spreads through the whole group and makes everyone feel comfortable. We didn’t deviate from the plan at all, and no one tried to take things in their own hands and go on their own page. I think that’s what we’ve been doing lately, and it’s worked out for us.”

Outside of his mistake, Kulak had a strong game for the Oilers on Thursday. He had an assist and two shots on goal, playing 20:18.

“Brett’s been an outstanding player throughout the regular season, he’s really elevated his play in the playoffs and as good as any game we’re going to play as a team or as individuals, there are always going to be mistakes,” Knoblauch said. “There was a mistake on that play, but he made a lot of positive plays. He had a big impact last night and throughout the playoffs, so we just move on.”

Knoblauch is not one to chastise his players, particularly after one makes an obvious mistake. McLeod did not see the ice the rest of the period after his miscue, but Kulak was needed following his own error and took his next shift.

“There’s not much to handle. He’s a professional and he knows,” Knoblauch said of Kulak. “When a player makes a mistake, he knows and they don’t need it to be pointed out to him. You just move on, there’s not much for a coach to do.”

