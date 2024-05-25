NHL Morning Skate for May 25

* Barclay Goodrow, one of two Stanley Cup winners on the Rangers’ roster, became the first New York player in nearly 10 years to score an overtime goal during the Conference Finals as the hosts evened the series.

* Igor Shesterkin outdueled fellow Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky to help the Rangers snap historic winning streaks by both Bobrovsky and the Panthers in playoff games which needed extra time.

* Two of the first three contests in the 2024 Conference Finals required overtime, and the Oilers and Stars can continue the trend when they contest Game 2 of their series tonight.

GOODROW GETS OVERTIME WINNER AS RANGERS EVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Barclay Goodrow buried the winning goal with 5:59 remaining in overtime as New York fended off Florida to pull even in its Eastern Conference Final series.

* Goodrow generated his second career overtime goal during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the first occurring as a member of the Sharks in Game 7 of the 2019 First Round. Goodrow, who is one of two Cup winners on the Rangers’ roster (2020 TBL & 2021 TBL) alongside Jonathan Quick (2012 LAK, 2014 LAK & 2023 VGK), has no overtime goals in 572 career regular-season games.

* Vincent Trocheck (1-1—2) tallied an assist on the overtime winner after opening the scoring to record his seventh multi-point game this postseason. He tied Mika Zibanejad (7 in 2022) for second place on the franchise’s all-time list for most in a playoff year, which is topped by Brian Leetch (9 in 1994).

* The Rangers snapped the Panthers’ 11-game winning streak in postseason contests that required overtime, which dated to Game 3 of the 2021 First Round. Florida’s streak was the second-longest run in Stanley Cup Playoffs history behind a 14-game stretch by Montreal from 1993 to 1998.

* New York also halted Sergei Bobrovsky’s 12-game winning streak in playoff contests that required overtime, which dated to Game 2 of the 2019 Second Round (w/ CBJ). Bobrovsky’s streak was tied with Patrick Roy (12-0 from 1993 to 1996) for the longest run in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

STARS AIM TO EVEN SERIES SATURDAY AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

The Stars will look to even their series after falling in Game 1 for the third straight round in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs while the Oilers aim to take a 2-0 lead home. Dallas owns a 10-21 (.323) all-time record when they trail 1-0 in a best-of-seven series while Edmonton is 22-3 (.880) when leading 1-0.

* The Stars have lost seven straight Game 1s since 2022, including three in the 2024 Stanly Cup Playoffs, but have responded with a Game 2 victory in four of those previous six series. Dallas is attempting to become the ninth team in NHL history to advance to the Stanley Cup Final despite losing three best-of-seven series openers in a single postseason, following the 2022 Lightning, 2018 Capitals, 2015 Lightning, 2012 Devils, 2011 Bruins, 2006 Oilers, 1991 Penguins and 1984 Islanders – Washington, Boston and Pittsburgh went on to win the championship.

* Miro Heiskanen (5-8—13 in 14 GP) and Jason Robertson (3-10—13 in 14 GP) – who share the team lead in points in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs – have both picked up points in each of Dallas’ previous two Game 2s this postseason (Game 2 of R1 & Game 2 of R2). The defenseman and forward have the opportunity to become the first and second players in franchise history to post multiple playoffs with 15 or more points at age 24 or younger after recording 6-20—26 (27 GP) in 2020 and 7-11—18 (19 GP) in 2023, respectively.

* The Oilers can take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series in the round before the Stanley Cup Final for the sixth time in franchise history, following series victories in 1983 (4-0 W vs. CHI), 1984 (4-0 W vs. MNS), 1985 (4-2 W vs. CHI), 1988 (4-1 W vs. DET) and 2006 (4-1 W vs. ANA). Edmonton advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in all five of those previous instances, going on to win the Cup in 1984 (4-1 W vs. NYI), 1985 (4-1 W vs. PHI) and 1988 (4-0 W vs. BOS).

* Zach Hyman, who factored on two of Edmonton’s three goals in Game 1 (1-1—2) and leads the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals with 12, has scored in three straight contests for the second time this postseason. Should he extend to four, it would mark his second goal streak in his playoff career (also 6 GP in 2022) and he would become the first Oilers player with multiple runs of at least that length since Jari Kurri (4 GP in 1990; 5 GP in 1988 & 1984), Craig Simpson (4 GP in 1990 & 1988) and Esa Tikkanen (6 GP in 1990; 4 GP in 1987) all added to their totals on Edmonton’s path to winning the Stanley Cup in 1990.

REMINDER: All Western Conference Final games will be available via the NHL DataCast powered by AWS, a new analytics-driven alternative viewing experience. Catch the alt cast of every Oilers-Stars game on truTV and Max.