3 Keys: Panthers at Rangers, Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

NEW YORK -- The Florida Panthers have won seven straight games in the conference final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1996.

They'll go for No. 8 and a road sweep of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers when they play Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The Panthers won Game 1, 3-0, on Wednesday behind 24 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

They also won Games 1 and 2 on the road last year against the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final, leading to a four-game sweep, and Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 1996.

"The team that loses Game 1 has an advantage in Game 2," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "The mentality for us is take that deep breath, it's one game and it was 1-0 with three minutes to go. So this is going to be very tight, probably the whole series. It's going to be a grinder. It'll be fast at times and heavy along the boards at times. They have the emotional advantage to me. We have to find a different way to get ours."

New York is down in a series for the first time this postseason after sweeping the Washington Capitals in the first round and winning the first three games against the Hurricanes in the second round before needing six games to win the series.

"We've got to score," Rangers forward Filip Chytil said. "They have a great team overall. They have a good goalie. But we just need to put pucks to the net and when we get one in I think we're going to breathe easier. We have to lift up our game from last time."

The Rangers have lost two straight at home, something that did not happen during the regular season, when they were 30-11-0 at the Garden.

Florida is 5-1 on the road this postseason.

Teams have won the first two games of a best-of-7 series on the road 109 times, with 87 of them winning the series (79.8 percent). When a series is tied after two games, the team that opens on the road has won the series 44.3 percent of the time (160 of 361).

Here are 3 keys to Game 2:

1. Rangers working smarter, executing better

New York should should take a page out of Florida's playbook and look to play simple, straight-ahead, heavy and hard hockey in Game 2.

That doesn't mean the Rangers have to break away from who they are, a fast and skilled team, but they say they're at their best when they're physical and they know the benefits of forechecking when pucks go in deep and opposing defensemen are forced to turn and give chase.

New York didn't have enough of that in Game 1; if it can do more of the workmanlike things, there's a better chance its speed and skill can become a factor.

"When I say execution it's in every area of the game," Rangers center Vincent Trocheck said. "There were times we could have got the puck deep and we didn't, fed their transition. There were times we could have made an easy play on a breakout and we didn't, turned the puck over and gave them a chance. The power play needs to be better. It's a lot of areas."