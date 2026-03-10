Penguins at Hurricanes projected lineups

PENGUINS (32-17-14) at HURRICANES (40-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Ville Koivunen
Elmer Soderblom -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Connor Clifton -- Ilya Solovyov
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body)
Suspended: Evgeni Malkin
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Status report
Clifton will enter the lineup to replace Girard, a defenseman. … Malkin, a center, will serve the third of a five-game suspension for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during a 5-1 loss Thursday. ... Crosby participated in the Penguins morning skate, but the center will miss his eighth straight game; coach Dan Muse said “Nothing has changed in terms of status” regarding the Penguins captain.