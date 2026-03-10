Penguins at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (32-17-14) at HURRICANES (40-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT 

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Ville Koivunen

Elmer Soderblom -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Connor Clifton -- Ilya Solovyov

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body)

Suspended: Evgeni Malkin

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Status report

Clifton will enter the lineup to replace Girard, a defenseman. … Malkin, a center, will serve the third of a five-game suspension for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during a 5-1 loss Thursday. ... Crosby participated in the Penguins morning skate, but the center will miss his eighth straight game; coach Dan Muse said “Nothing has changed in terms of status” regarding the Penguins captain.

