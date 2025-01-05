Penguins at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (17-17-6) at HURRICANES (23-14-2)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang

P.O Joseph -- Marcus Pettersson

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith -- Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Status report

Letang practiced fully Saturday and could returning after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Tomasino, a forward, continues to be evaluated after leaving in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

