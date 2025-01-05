Penguins at Hurricanes projected lineups
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang
P.O Joseph -- Marcus Pettersson
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves
Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith -- Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Status report
Letang practiced fully Saturday and could returning after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Tomasino, a forward, continues to be evaluated after leaving in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.