Penguins at Sabres projected lineups

PENGUINS (28-15-12) at SABRES (32-18-6)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Rutger McGroarty -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Ryan Shea

Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Blake Lizotte

Injured: Rickard Rakell (lower body), Kris Letang (foot fracture), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa

Injured: Zach Benson (upper body) Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Rakell is day to day after the forward left the Penguins morning skate early, coach Dan Muse said. ... Acciari will be a game-time decision; he was not at the skate because of illness. ... Lizotte, a forward, will miss the game because of the expected birth of his first child. … Norris is close but will miss his 12th straight game; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he anticipates the forward will be ready to return following the Olympic break. ... Benson will miss his second straight game; Ruff expects the forward back in the lineup after the break.

