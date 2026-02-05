Penguins at Sabres projected lineups

PENGUINS (28-15-12) at SABRES (32-18-6)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Rutger McGroarty -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Ryan Shea
Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Blake Lizotte
Injured: Rickard Rakell (lower body), Kris Letang (foot fracture), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius
Isak Rosen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Zach Metsa
Injured: Zach Benson (upper body) Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Rakell is day to day after the forward left the Penguins morning skate early, coach Dan Muse said. ... Acciari will be a game-time decision; he was not at the skate because of illness. ... Lizotte, a forward, will miss the game because of the expected birth of his first child. … Norris is close but will miss his 12th straight game; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he anticipates the forward will be ready to return following the Olympic break. ... Benson will miss his second straight game; Ruff expects the forward back in the lineup after the break.