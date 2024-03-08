Penguins at Bruins

PENGUINS (28-25-8) at BRUINS (37-13-15)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rackell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- John Ludvig
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: None
Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Andrew Peeke
Injured: None
Status report
Rust could return after missing six games; the forward practiced in a full-contact jersey Friday. ... Bunting is expected to make his Penguins debut being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the trade for forward Jake Guentzel on Friday. ...
Lindholm is expected to return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. On Friday, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Lindholm is “probable” and Lindholm himself said he’s “hopeful” of playing. ... Defenseman Derek Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve on Friday, and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said he’s “more than likely” out for the season with two separate undisclosed injuries.