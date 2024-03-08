Penguins at Bruins

PENGUINS (28-25-8) at BRUINS (37-13-15)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rackell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Lars Eller -- Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: None

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Andrew Peeke

Injured: None

Status report

Rust could return after missing six games; the forward practiced in a full-contact jersey Friday. ... Bunting is expected to make his Penguins debut being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the trade for forward Jake Guentzel on Friday. ...

Lindholm is expected to return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. On Friday, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Lindholm is “probable” and Lindholm himself said he’s “hopeful” of playing. ... Defenseman Derek Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve on Friday, and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said he’s “more than likely” out for the season with two separate undisclosed injuries.