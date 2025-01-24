McTavish, Killorn each scores twice, Ducks defeat Penguins to end 4-game skid

Frank Vatrano also scored, and Troy Terry and Jacob Trouba each had two assists for the Ducks (19-23-6), who had lost four straight (0-3-1). John Gibson made 31 saves.

Michael Bunting scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves for the Penguins (20-22-8), who are 3-6-3 in their past 12 games.

Nedeljkovic made back-to-back saves on Trouba and Robby Fabbri, but slid out of the crease on the second save, allowing McTavish to score into the open net for a 1-0 lead at 9:28 of the first.

Killorn pushed it to 2-0 with 59 seconds left in the first period. He beat Penguins defensemen P.O. Joseph and Marcus Pettersson to a loose puck and skated in alone before scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Bunting cut it to 2-1 at 5:32 of the second period with a power-play goal, finishing a cross-crease pass from Bryan Rust below the right circle with a one-timer.

Gibson went post to post to make a left pad save on Erik Karlsson at 17:45 and preserve the one-goal lead heading into the third.

McTavish then made it 3-1 at 2:06 of the third. He found the puck in front after Brian Dumoulin’s dump in caromed back off the end boards and waited out Nedeljkovic before sliding the puck across the goal line.

Vatrano beat the Penguins down the ice and scored off a centering pass from Ryan Strome to make it 4-1 at 6:52.

Killorn scored an empty-net goal 2:00 left for the 5-1 final.