Penguins at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
PENGUINS (2-1-0) at DUCKS (1-1-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Filip Hallander

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Kris Letang -- Harrison Brunicke

Ryan Shea -- Mathew Dumba

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noel Acciari, Caleb Jones, Connor Clifton

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate. ... Letang will be a game-time decision; he left the 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers early in the third period Saturday because of a lower-body injury. Letang practiced on the left side with Brunicke on Monday after playing on the right side with Shea the first three games, and he also practiced with the second power-play unit. ... Hayes, who was injured on the first day of training camp, is on the three-game California trip that begins in Anaheim, but the forward still has more steps remaining in his recovery, Penguins coach Dan Muse said Monday. ... Dumba is expected to make his season debut after being a healthy scratch the first three games. ... Tomasino is expected to return after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Acciari, a forward, rotated with Hallander on the fourth line during practice Monday. ... Terry and Killorn switched spots during the 7-6 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday; those lines remained during practice Monday and at the morning skate.

