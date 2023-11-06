Lacroix passion, commitment to winning led to Hall of Fame

Lacroix made a number of key trades to help the Avalanche get over the top in 1995-96, the biggest acquiring Roy from the Montreal Canadiens after the star goaltender had a falling out with coach Mario Tremblay. It all came to a head Dec. 2, 1995, when Roy allowed nine goals in an 11-1 loss against the Detroit Red Wings. Feeling he had been left on the ice to be humiliated, after he was eventually pulled, Roy walked past Trembly to Canadiens president Ronald Corey sitting behind the bench and told him it would be his last game in Montreal.

Four days later, Roy was a member of the Avalanche with Lacroix pulling off a blockbuster trade, which also included Canadiens captain Mike Keane, in exchange for goalie Jocelyn Thibault, forwards Martin Rucinsky and Andrei Kovalenko.

"In Quebec, we never traded with Montreal, and we talked to Serge Savard who started that year as the Montreal GM and I think maybe Serge knew he was going to have to consider it," said former Avalanche coach Marc Crawford, who is now coaching the ZSC Lions of the National League in Switzerland. "They had come close, and Pierre had come talked to me about possibly getting Patrick. Then when the incident happened in December of 1995, where he was kept in the net for all those goals and then he had that moment after he was pulled, it wasn't but five seconds after it happened that Pierre called me and he says, 'We have to get him.'

"And when he put his mind to something, he usually made it happen. I remember we had a meeting the next day with all the coaches and a couple of the scouts and we all talked about it and the prevailing thought was to do anything to get him. Pierre ends up making an outstanding trade and Patrick was a great part of putting our team in a position to be ready to win."

Roy, Keane and forward Claude Lemieux, who was also acquired by Lacroix in a three-team trade with the New Jersey Devils that season, helped Colorado achieve the ultimate goal, winning the Stanley Cup by sweeping the Florida Panthers in the Final.

Prior to getting to the Final, Colorado had to get past the Detroit Red Wings in the Western Conference Final, which was the first of five epic playoff series between the two teams over the next seven seasons.

"There was a real rivalry between the two of us," said Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who was GM of the Red Wings at the time. "I remember when we beat them in '02 in our building in Game 7 -- they were up 3-2 in the series -- and [Lacroix] came down and came right into our locker room and congratulated me and congratulated our coaching staff on winning the series. Given the emotion of the two teams that had gone on over the previous five or six years, that took a ton of class in my opinion."

As competitive as he was, Lacroix had the reputation around the League as a humble winner and a gracious loser.

"In 2004-05 where there was a work stoppage, he invited about eight managers down to Vegas and we spent three or four days there," Holland said. "He hosted us at his house one night and we played some golf and talked hockey and we exchanged ideas of what we thought would be in the best interests of the game. I really got to know him really well from 2001 or 2002 until he was no longer the general manager."

Lacroix was able to keep the Avalanche near the top of the standings during his tenure through a number of high-profile acquisitions. He made deals to bring future Hall of Fame defensemen Ray Bourque and Rob Blake to Colorado and won a second Stanley Cup in 2001.

"It was all about character and he wasn't afraid to make a mistake and pull the trigger on things," Sakic said. "That's the one thing about Pierre. It's not always easy to just come up with a plan and pull the trigger, especially when you're making huge acquisitions, because sometimes you don't know how they're going to turn out. If he believed that's what it took to help your team win, he was going to pull the trigger.

"We won nine straight division championships and in that seven-year run, we had two Stanley Cups and then four other conference finals appearances. It was a pretty good run and each year, he never got satisfied. Each year, if he thought there was an opportunity to make a splash and try to put the team over the top, he would do it."