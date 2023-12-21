Bellemare out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury 

Forward left loss to Stars on Monday, will miss Winter Classic on Jan. 1

pierre edouard bellemare SEA injury status

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will be out 4-6 weeks for the Seattle Kraken because of a lower-body injury.

The forward sustained the injury in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Bellemare left the game at 3:40 of the second period after blocking a shot by Stars defenseman Thomas Harley and did not return.

Bellemare has five points (four goals, one assist) in 29 games this season. He did not play in a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Seattle as an unrestricted free agent July 7.

Bellemare has 136 points (64 goals, 72 assists) in 689 NHL games with the Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Kraken (11-14-9), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games, play at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSD, BSSC), in their final game before the NHL holiday break. They will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Latest News

Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche against Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled

2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled
Nikhil Bagga to perform anthem at NHL Winter Classic

14-year-old Nikhil Bagga embracing challenge of performing national anthem at 2024 Winter Classic
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 21

NHL On Tap: Coyotes face Sharks seeking 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings game recap December 20

Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings
NHL Winter Classic, Seattle's struggles on 'NHL AT The Rink' podcast

Winter Classic, Kraken’s struggles discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Dylan Strome thriving as goal-scorer for Washington Capitals

Strome thriving as clutch scorer for surprising Capitals
Detroit Red Wings Winnipeg Jets game recap December 20

Vilardi scores in 4th straight, Jets defeat Red Wings
Celebrini Buium among NHL draft eligible players to watch at World Juniors

Celebrini, Buium among top 2024 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors
Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Edmonton, Coffey says

Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Oilers, Coffey says
AHL notebook top moments of 2023

AHL notebook: Hershey championship highlighted memorable year 