Bellemare out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury 

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will be out 4-6 weeks for the Seattle Kraken because of a lower-body injury.

The forward sustained the injury in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Bellemare left the game at 3:40 of the second period after blocking a shot by Stars defenseman Thomas Harley and did not return.

Bellemare has five points (four goals, one assist) in 29 games this season. He did not play in a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Seattle as an unrestricted free agent July 7.

Bellemare has 136 points (64 goals, 72 assists) in 689 NHL games with the Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Kraken (11-14-9), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games, play at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSD, BSSC), in their final game before the NHL holiday break. They will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).