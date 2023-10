NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slashing Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton during NHL Game No. 8 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 4:20 of the second period.

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.