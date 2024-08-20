Broberg, Holloway join Blues after Oilers don't match offer sheets

Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway each signed a contract with the St. Louis Blues after the Edmonton Oilers did not match the offer sheets tendered by the Blues on Aug. 13.

Edmonton had until Tuesday to match the offers and keep the restricted free agents, or receive NHL Draft compensation from St. Louis.

Broberg's contract (two years, $9.16 million; $4.58 million average annual value) resulted in a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft as compensation. Holloway's contract (two years, $4.58 million; $2.29 million AAV) required a third-round pick.

"At the end of the day, it's business," Broberg said. "I'm very excited for the opportunity here in St. Louis. I'm very thankful for the years in Edmonton as well and for the teammates and coaches I had there. I'm looking forward to a new chapter in St. Louis now."

Broberg had two assists in 12 regular-season games with the Oilers last season and three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. A first-round pick (No. 8) in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old defenseman has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 playoff games.

Broberg said he received offer sheets from two other teams but he and his agent chose St. Louis.

"It's been wild," Broberg said. "I'm very excited to be a Blue and I'm very looking forward to meeting everybody and getting to know the staff and everybody and teammates. I'm just excited. …I think this team has some very good young guys and I would like to help the team in any way I can. I'm looking forward to see what we can do next year."

Holloway, a 22-year-old forward, had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 regular-season games for the Oilers last season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 25 playoff games. The No. 14 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 89 regular-season games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 26 playoff games.

The Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final last season before losing to the Florida Panthers in seven games. The Blues have not qualified for the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

In a separate transaction Tuesday, the Blues traded unsigned defenseman prospect Paul Fischer, a fifth-round pick (No. 138) in the 2023 NHL Draft, plus a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, to the Oilers for future considerations.

The last offer sheet to lead to a player changing teams prior to Tuesday was given to Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Aug. 28, 2021. Montreal received a first- and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft as compensation.

Compensation to the team losing a player to an offer sheet escalates from no compensation for a contract worth $1.51 million or less per season, to four first-round draft picks for a contract worth more than $11.45 million per season.

On Sunday, the Oilers acquired defenseman Ty Emberson from the San Jose Sharks and forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks. Edmonton traded defenseman Cody Ceci along with a third-round pick in the 2025 draft for Emberson, and a fourth-round pick in 2025 for Podkolzin.

Emberson had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 30 games as a rookie last season with the Sharks, who signed the 24-year-old to a one-year, $950,000 contract July 11.

Podkolzin, 23, had two assists in 19 NHL games last season and 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 44 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. The No. 10 pick by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 137 games. He is entering the first season of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks on April 18.

Ceci had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 79 games last season. The 30-year-old also had five points (two goals, three assists) in 24 playoff games.

He has one season remaining on the four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million AAV) he signed with Edmonton on July 28, 2021.