Tippett signs 8-year, $49.6 million contract with Flyers

Owen Tippett signed an eight-year, $49.6 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

The deal, which begins next season, has an average annual value of $6.2 million.

Tippett is in the final season of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million AAV) he signed with the Flyers on July 29, 2022, and could have become a restricted free agent after the season. The 24-year-old forward is tied with Sean Couturier for third on the Flyers with 30 points, and is second in goals (18) behind Travis Konecny (22) in 46 games this season.

Tippett hasn't played since Jan. 20 because of a lower-body injury missing three games, and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Selected by the Florida Panthers with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Tippett was traded to Philadelphia by Florida on March 19, 2022, along with a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft or 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, for forward Claude Giroux. The Panthers also received forward prospects Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft in the trade.

Tippett set NHL career-highs with 27 goals, 22 assists and 49 points in 77 games last season with the Flyers.