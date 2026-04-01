Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals gain ground in wild-card race with win against Flyers

Tom Wilson scored twice, Jakob Chychrun had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Leonard had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (38-28-9), who have won three straight games and are 5-1-1 in their past seven. Pierre-Luc Dubois had four assists, and Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

Washington trails the Columbus Blue Jackets by three points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East.

“Our guys knew how important this game was and our veteran guys led the way,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said, “and that is such an important piece because they've been there before, they've played in these games. For them to go out there and play the way they did, whether it was 'Willie,' 'Chychy,' 'O,' Pierre-Luc Dubois, for them just to lead the way and calm some young guys that are going through this for the first time was vital for our success tonight.”

Travis Sanheim and Christian Dvorak each had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny had two assists, and Dan Vladar made 12 saves for the Flyers (37-25-12), who had won three straight and had their eight-game road winning streak end.

Philadelphia, which is tied in points with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings, trails Columbus by two points.

“I liked a lot of our game,” Sanheim said. “I thought we had a lot of good looks. Just couldn’t outscore our mistakes tonight. And then, obviously, giving up two on their power play hurt us as well.”

Wilson, who was playing his 900th game, gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 14:59 of the first period. Dubois entered the zone and dropped the puck back to Wilson, who scored on a snap shot from the high slot.