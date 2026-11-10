Coach's Challenge: PHI @ VAN – 0:25 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to the goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 19:38 (0:22 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

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