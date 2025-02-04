Flyers at Utah projected lineups

FLYERS (23-25-6) at UTAH (21-22-9)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Anthony Richard -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson -- Emil Andrae
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Lawson Crouse
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Deslauriers will return to the lineup; he has not played since Nov. 9 because of an upper-body injury... Flyers coach John Tortorella said Kuzmenko and Pelletier are still in Calgary because of visa issues, but said “if they get here, they're playing.” ... Guenther returns after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury.