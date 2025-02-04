Flyers at Utah projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (23-25-6) at UTAH (21-22-9)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Anthony Richard -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Erik Johnson -- Emil Andrae

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Lawson Crouse

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Deslauriers will return to the lineup; he has not played since Nov. 9 because of an upper-body injury... Flyers coach John Tortorella said Kuzmenko and Pelletier are still in Calgary because of visa issues, but said “if they get here, they're playing.” ... Guenther returns after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury.

