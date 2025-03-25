Flyers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (28-35-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (42-25-3)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Owen Tippett

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: None

Injured: Garnet Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Status report

The Flyers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Jarnkrok will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games, replacing Holmberg, a forward.

