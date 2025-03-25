Flyers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

FLYERS (28-35-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (42-25-3)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Owen Tippett
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: None
Injured: Garnet Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Status report
The Flyers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Jarnkrok will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games, replacing Holmberg, a forward.