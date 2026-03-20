Flyers at Sharks projected lineups

FLYERS (33-23-12) at SHARKS (32-29-6)
4 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Garnet Hathaway -- Garrett Wilson
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: None
Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Luke Glendening (lower body), Denver Barkey (upper body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Pavol Regenda
Injured: Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), Igor Chernyshov (concussion), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as they did in a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Toffoli, a forward, will not play after leaving in the first period of a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday; Kurashev will enter the lineup in his place. ... Desharnais will be a game-time decision after the defenseman missed practice Friday; if he cannot play, Klingberg would re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the Sabres.