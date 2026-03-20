Flyers at Sharks projected lineups

FLYERS (33-23-12) at SHARKS (32-29-6)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Garnet Hathaway -- Garrett Wilson

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Luke Glendening (lower body), Denver Barkey (upper body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Pavol Regenda

Injured: Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), Igor Chernyshov (concussion), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as they did in a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Toffoli, a forward, will not play after leaving in the first period of a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday; Kurashev will enter the lineup in his place. ... Desharnais will be a game-time decision after the defenseman missed practice Friday; if he cannot play, Klingberg would re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the Sabres.