Ersson makes 29 saves, Flyers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout 

Tyson Foerster had a goal and an assist, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers (12-10-2), who had lost four of five.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins (11-10-2), who have lost four of six. Kris Letang also scored, Bryan Rust had two assists and Tristan Jarry made 31 saves.

Guentzel tied it 3-3 during a 6-on-5 man-advantage with Jarry on the bench for an extra attacker at 19:39 of the third, scoring a backhand in front after Rust tipped a shot from Evgeni Malkin.

Sean Couturier turned his back to Jarry before going backhand to forehand for the only goal of the shootout. Ersson made saves on Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Rust.

Letang put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 14:31 of the second period. His wrist shot from the left face-off circle deflected in off the stick of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Tippett tied it 1-1 on a breakaway at 16:47, taking a stretch pass from Foerster before scoring on a backhand.

Guentzel gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 1:50 of the third when a shot from Erik Karlsson went in off his skate at the left post.

Laughton tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at 7:01. He won the puck from Malkin in the offensive zone and took it to the front of the net, scoring blocker side on a wrist shot with one second remaining on a Penguins power play.

Foerster scored a snap shot from the left face-off circle to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead on a power play at 13:52.